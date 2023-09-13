‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32 Is Here! See the Celebrities Competing for the Mirrorball

Let’s get ready to ~rumba~ ! Dancing With the Stars is back for season 32, and the star studded cast and their partners have been revealed. DWTS pro Derek Hough initially announced on Good Morning America on July 7, 2023, that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix would be dancing this season. Then, on September 13, the rest of the stars and their partners were revealed. Season 32 is filled with reality stars, as Ariana will be joined by The Bachelorette‘s Charity Lawson, Too Hot to Handle‘s Harry Jowsey and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richard‘s husband, Mauricio Umansky.

The judges this year include Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba, with hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

Keep scrolling to meet the stars and their partners for season 32 of Dancing With the Stars!