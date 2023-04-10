Back to the ballroom! Dancing With the Stars season 32 is coming soon with a new host and a new batch of contestants. But is Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix showing off her dancing skills this time around?

It’s been reported that the Bravo star is “in talks” to join the show’s next season, per Entertainment Tonight sources. Page Six was first to break the news with their insiders reporting that “ABC is in [late-stage] conversations with [Madix] to be a contestant to join ‘DWTS’ this fall,” noting that the former SUR bartender “has already received all of the approvals and sign-offs from NBC Universal.”

Ariana’s possible appearance on the reality competition series comes after the ongoing Scandoval drama in which her ex-boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with fellow VPR cast member Raquel Leviss.

Who else is rumored to be joining Ariana on the dance floor? Keep reading for everything to know about Dancing With the Stars season 32, including new host, premiere date and more.

When Will ‘DWTS’ Season 32 Premiere?

Usually, the show is set to premiere at some point in the fall months. However, no official release date has been revealed just yet.

ABC/Eric McCandless

Who Is Competing on ‘DWTS’ Season 32?

So far, Ariana’s name is the only one that has been publicly thrown in the mix. However, some major stars are sure to take the ballroom when the show officially premieres.

Who Is Hosting ‘DWTS’ Season 32?

When DWTS made the switch from ABC to Disney+, model and TV personality Tyra Banks took over the hosting gig. In March 2023, she announced her official departure from the show.

“I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship, but also producing more TV but behind the scenes,” she told TMZ at the time. “So, you know what? I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor.”

Days after the big announcement, it was revealed that Julianne Hough would be taking over as the show’s host.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing With the Stars as cohost. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” the former DWTS pro told Variety in a statement. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.”