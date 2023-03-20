Lacing up her ballroom shoes! Julianne Hough is set to replace Tyra Banks as the Dancing With the Stars host for the show’s 32nd season.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing With the Stars as cohost. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” the Safe Haven actress, 34, shared in a statement to Variety on Monday, March 20. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.”

Julianne went on to add that she’s “excited to reunite” with cohost Alfonso Ribeiro and the three judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and brother Derek Hough. She also shouted out the “unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor” before concluding her statement.

“The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season,” she added.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

News of the new Dancing With the Stars host comes days after Tyra, 49, announced on Friday, March 17, that she would be leaving the show after two seasons as host.

“From the ballroom to the board room, baby!” the model told TMZ at the time, revealing that she has been “crazy focused” on her ice cream brand, SMiZE & Dream.

“I’m an entrepreneur at heart … I think my heart, my soul is into my business,” the television producer added. “It’s also in producing new TV, which we’re working on … but I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show. But you’ll see me creating things not just hosting things. So we got some big things.”

Ahead of the reality competition series’ move from ABC to Disney+, Tyra became the show’s host an executive producer in 2020, replacing longtime cohosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Alfonso, 51 — who won the 19th season of DWTS alongside pro Witney Carson — joined the Life-Size actress as her cohost during season 31.

“I’m here because of the fact that I have so much experience with the show,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum told E! News in September 2022. “Because of that, it brings a familiarity that I don’t think a lot of other hosts in the business might automatically come in with.”