Going to the chapel? Just weeks after announcing their engagement, Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert told Life & Style exclusively at the 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards that there is “temptation” to have an elopement.

“Yeah, we could elope,” the former DWTS pro said at the Sunday, June 12, event that took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City.

“You know we have that Vegas residency, we are in Vegas every night,” Derek, 37, added, explaining the allure of just walking down the aisle soon now that they’re working on Derek’s Vegas residency show, Derek Hough: No Limit.

“I think we are going to enjoy the fiancé stage for sure, but we don’t want to make it into a super long engagement,” he said. “I think that it is something we are going to get on.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Hayley, who met Derek when she was a troupe dance member on Dancing With the Stars, revealed that they are currently “enjoying the process of the wedding planning. There is a lot of details that go with it, but it is a fun experience.”

When asked if having a wedding when they’re both not working on the residency show was a possibility, Hayley enthusiastically responded, “Yeah, yeah,” to which Derek replied, “Exactly!”

Following their big engagement announcement after they started dating in 2016, Derek said he is “checking out the ring every day. I am always like, ‘Let me check out that thing!'”

“Oh, I know, I am constantly looking at it, isn’t it beautiful? It is stunning,” Hayley added.

Derek admitted that Hayley does take it off “for our Vegas residency at The Venetian, we do four shows a week, and she takes it off before the show because it gets caught in things, and so, we have six armed guards in the back watching it at all times.”

However, Derek said that Hayley “got a replica,” which she revealed cost $30, although she confessed that “[you] can definitely tell the difference.”

“We travel a lot, and just taking it on and off is not something I want to do constantly, so you know what I was like, ‘I am going to buy a replica!'” she added. “So when I don’t want to wear the actual ring, it works.”