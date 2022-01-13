They put a ring on it! Many celebrities announced in 2022 that they’ll be getting hitched and showed off engagement rings that certainly cost a fortune. From Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the cuts of their new bling prove they paid a massive check to the jewelers!

MGK announced his and Megan’s engagement by flashing her uniquely chosen emerald and diamond ring in an Instagram video on January 12.

“‘Yes, in this life and every life,’” the “Bad Things” artist captioned his post, explaining the meaning behind his ring choice. “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

The jewelry designer also provided further details on the custom ring in an Instagram post, revealing the design is from his “No Regrets Chapel” collection.

“The design features two interlocking thorn bands, each side holding one of the two perfectly shaped, pear shape gems,” Stephen captioned the same video that MGK shared one day prior. “Created in 18-carat white gold, pave set with colorless natural diamonds. The diamond is a D color antique cut and the emerald an extraordinary completely untreated Columbian gem.”

Several experts have estimated the cost of the ring, with Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, guessing the ring was “at least $250,000,” whereas Andrew Brown, diamond expert and CEO of WP Diamonds, estimated a ring like this “normally retails around $115,000 to $125,000, but the Stephen Webster component obviously takes it to another price point entirely.”

Aside from the famous, edgy couple, Jeremiah and Hannah also started off 2022 strong with a romantic proposal in the woods. One of the photos Jeremiah shared to Instagram on January 6 included Hannah’s simple yet beautiful diamond ring.

