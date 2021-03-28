2021 is already full of love! Several celebrity couples have taken the next step in their relationships and gotten engaged this year — and the engagement rings are seriously stunning.

One of the most shocking moments of the year so far was when Bella Thorne revealed her engagement to boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo after nearly two years of dating. Benjamin proposed to Bella in March on the set of their new movie, Time Is Up. “I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie,” the Italian singer explained of his proposal via his Instagram Stories. “At the end of the scene, she was watching the monitor with our director and … surprise.”

As for the incredible ring the songwriter gave the actress, it features “a 3.5 [to] 4 carat pear-cut diamond surrounded by a diamond halo and set on a white gold or platinum diamond adorned band,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising & Retail Expansion told Life & Style.

The flattering piece of jewelry is estimated to be worth a whopping $75,000 to $125,000, based on the “quality and specific characteristics of the center stone.”

After almost two years together, reality TV queen Paris Hilton accepted boyfriend Carter Reum‘s proposal in February. “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love [and] I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise,” she revealed via Instagram at the time. “As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

The Simple Life alum’s incredible sparkler features “a 15 [to] 20 carat emerald cut diamond, framed by two trapezoid or trillion shaped accent diamonds and set on a delicate white gold or platinum band,” Kathryn told Life & Style. When it comes to Paris’ massive rock, the price is significantly more expensive than the Disney alum’s sweet teardrop-shaped piece. According to Kathryn and the Brilliant Earth team, the ring is estimated to be worth “well over $1 million.”

Scroll through all the celebrity engagement rings of 2021 so far and see how they stack up to one another!