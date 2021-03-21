They’re tying the knot! Bella Thorne and boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo announced their engagement on Saturday, March 20.

“She said YES,” the Italian singer, 27, captioned a photo of the pair posing while the actress, 23, held up her hand to show off her incredible pear-shaped diamond ring. He also shared a video of the former Disney star flaunting her ring to his Instagram Stories. “Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much,” he gushed to her in the clip. “Yay, we’re getting married! Celebration in Italy and America both.”

The vocalist revealed via his Instagram Stories that he proposed on the set of their upcoming movie, Time Is Up. “I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie,” he explained. “At the end of the scene, she was watching the monitor with our director and … surprise.”

Bella Thorne/Instagram

The couple sparked engagement rumors in January 2020, when Bella shared a photo of Benjamin in an all-black suit with his hand on her thigh. She captioned the image with three diamond ring emojis and added, “Big announcement coming soon. I’m so happy.”

Five months later, the DUFF star shared a tweet that led to speculation that she and the Benji and Fede artist split. “I just want a girlfriend,” she wrote in May 2020. “I’m done with this dating s—t.”

The pair started dating in April 2019, shortly after her split from rapper Mod Sun. She had an open relationship with the Internet Killed the Radio Star artist and YouTuber Tana Mongeau before the breakup — and the dynamic wasn’t always easy.

“Obviously, dating two people at once is a little difficult,” the Shake It Up alum revealed to Cosmopolitan in November 2019. “I’m just with Ben now, so I’m not seeing any girl currently. If you’re gonna date a guy and a girl at the same time, those people have to really f—k with each other. Or literally f—k with each other. You know what I’m saying? It’s like, it really depends on finding the right mesh of two people.”

Courtesy of Benjamin Mascolo/Instagram

Bella and Benjamin made their relationship Instagram official in June 2019 with a sweet Instagram post of the couple cuddled up together on a boat. “I’m very happy with you,” the Assassination Nation star wrote at the time. Three months later, they packed on the PDA while making their red carpet debut at Oldenburg’s Film Festival in Germany, where her film Her & Him had its world premiere.

Congrats to the happy couple!