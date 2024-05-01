Dance Moms star Chloe Lukasiak reveals if she would ever consider returning to reality TV during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

“I don’t think I’m opposed to it,” Chloe, 22, tells Life & Style about potentially starring on another reality show while promoting Dance Moms: The Reunion. “I don’t know in what nature or what it would look like, but I think I’d be more open to it than I’ve ever been before.”

While Chloe says she would consider starring on another reality TV show, she has plenty to keep her busy following her recent graduation from Pepperdine University. The Pennsylvania native cofounded Elevé Dance Competition, which she announced in September 2023.

During her conversation with Life & Style, Chloe shares how working with Abby Lee Miller influenced the dance competition. After noting that Abby’s intense and cruel teaching methods were “unnecessary,” Chloe says it’s important for there to be “some sort of pushing and encouraging” in a competitive setting.

“I think if you want to reach the top level in your sport, you have to work hard for it and it requires discipline,” she continues. “I think that’s what I really aimed, to kind of pivot, with the dance competition I cofounded.”

She adds that Elevé is all “about cultivating a positive experience for dancers and reminding them of their passion for dance,” though they also give “suggestions so that they feel like they’re improving and taking something away from the experience.”

Outside of Elevé, Chloe is open to even more professional opportunities following her graduation. “Now that I’ve graduated and that chapter’s ending and this reunion’s happening, I’m ready for the next new thing,” she says. “The next new adventure.”

In Dance Moms: The Reunion, which premieres on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET, Chloe reunites with former costars Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes and JoJo Siwa to look back at their highs and lows on the Lifetime series.

LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

“It was really interesting. It was fun,” she tells Life & Style about seeing her former costars during the reunion taping. “We all stay in touch, so I’ve talked to them for years after the show and we see each other when we can.”

Chloe previously starred on the show for the first four seasons, and briefly returned for season 7. Despite being absent for two seasons, she says that she was welcomed during her return.

“The great thing about our friendship is we could not speak for 10 years and turn around and come back to each other and still have that same bond just because it had been built during such a tumultuous time,” Chloe tells Life & Style about her relationships with the former Abby Lee Dance Company dancers, sharing that it was “interesting” to return to the show following her hiatus.