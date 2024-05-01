Abby Lee Miller's Spinoff Show Dance With Me: Updates

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is back with the spinoff Abby Lee Dance With Me. On April 29, 2024, Abby gave fans a sneak peak at what they could expect about the new reality series and more.

What Is Abby Lee Miller’s Spinoff ‘Dance With Me’ About?

In Dance With Me, Abby takes on a new group of young dancers as they chase their dreams. The series will also focus more on Abby’s travels throughout the United States as she searches for new dancers to train into the next champions of the dance world.

“It was a cultural phenomenon that captured the attention of millions of viewers around the world,” Abby began in a voiceover in the clip shared on Instagram. “Hundreds of dancers from across the United States competed in pursuit of their dreams, and only one woman made their dreams a reality. Now, 12 years later after it all began, I’m back and better than ever.”

Abby shared her excitement about the spinoff.

“I can’t wait to share this incredible talent with the World! A great big hug goes out to all the wonderfully talented kids who were selected to participate in this show! I loved working with each and every one of you!” Abby wrote via Instagram.

However, this wasn’t the first news about her upcoming series. Abby first dropped a teaser for her spinoff in December on her YouTube channel.

“Competition is TOUGH but people do it because they LOVE to dance. Start off on the right foot – Make sure it’s turned out, stretched and winged taking you places you’ve only dreamed of!” the dance coach wrote.

Is Abby Lee Miller’s Spinoff the Same as ‘Dance Moms’?

Abby used the hashtag “Season 9” in her social media posts which confused some fans about whether the show was simply a continuation of her original series Dance Moms. However, the controversial reality star made it clear that this wasn’t the same show.

In 2023, Abby spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her then-unnamed show and her return to the world of reality TV after a five-year hiatus. She described it as a new iteration of Dance Moms but added that the spinoff “has nothing to do with that network,” referring to Lifetime.

“It’s not like I’m going back. This is all new,” Abby told the outlet in March 2023. “It’s classic ‘Abby Lee Miller’ but there are little ones and their moms, and the talent is nuts.”

Does Abby Lee Miller’s Spinoff Have a Premiere Date?

The premiere date for Abby Lee’s Dance With Me hasn’t been released at the time of this article’s publication. News about where the series will air isn’t known yet either.