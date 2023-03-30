Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller has been living a much quieter life since leaving the Lifetime series in May 2020. After spending a year behind bars and surviving a rare form of cancer, Abby makes rare public appearances in between teaching children to dance via Zoom. Keep reading for details on Abby Lee Miller’s life since reality TV.

Why Is Abby Lee Miller in a Wheelchair?

In April 2022, the Abby Lee Dance Company owner opened up about her diagnosis that left her in a wheelchair.

“Today, April 13 is the anniversary of the last time I WALKED. In horrific pain, I made it into a doctor’s office and then across the street to a hospital for a sedated MRI,” she recalled via Instagram. “On Friday the 13th, 2018, techs had to remove me from the imaging machine after 15 minutes because my arms & legs were flailing about uncontrollably! My health declined rapidly.”

She went on to say that, after being admitted to the hospital, her blood pressure dropped, and her kidneys began to fail.

“I became paralyzed from the neck down. It was too late to transfer me … Emergency surgery had to be performed,” she continued. “I have never walked on my own again.”

Abby underwent surgery on her spine, which was when it was discovered that she had Burkitt lymphoma – a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. While she has been wheelchair-bound since, it was announced that Abby was cancer-free in May 2019.

As Abby continues to regain her strength in order to one day walk again, she opened up to Entertainment Tonight about a recent setback. The dance instructor shattered her right tibia and fibula after her power wheelchair crashed into a wall in March 2023.

“I just wanna walk,” she told the outlet. “I was walking on 11 flights. I did, you know, I walked onto 11 flights. I take the chair down to the bridge and then step onto the flight and walk on. And then this happened, so it set me back.”

Was Abby Lee Miller in Jail?

The Pennsylvania native was indicted by the Department of Justice and charged with fraud in October 2015 after it was revealed that she had created a secret bank account to hide income. Abby was charged with 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud, including concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations after a judge in her 2010 bankruptcy case saw Dance Moms on television and became suspicious of her reported income.

The dance instructor faced up to five years in prison and $5 million in fines for allegedly hiding more than $750,000. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was subsequently hit with an additional charge of importing more than $120,000 in currency without reporting it.

In June 2016, Abby pleaded guilty to one count of concealing bankruptcy assets and one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction. She was ultimately sentenced to 366 days in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay fines.

“A year and a day. It sounds like a movie title,” she told Good Morning America of her sentence. “We’re just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we’re on set and I’m there for 10 months and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Abby was released from prison on May 25, 2018.