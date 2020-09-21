Abby Lee’s Prison Stint and Mom Fights: The Biggest ‘Dance Moms’ Scandals and Drama Over the Years

Big yikes! Dance Moms was plagued by scandals through the years. From coach Abby Lee Miller’s prison stint to assault charges and surprising truths about the series, the Lifetime show came with a lot of drama.

Season 1 introduced dancers Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Sioux Frazier, Paige Hyland, Brooke Hyland and Vivi-Anne Stein along with their equally competitive moms. In later seasons, other breakout stars like JoJo Siwa and Kendall Vertes also joined the cast.

While it appeared the girls were longtime teammates, Nia revealed in a 2018 YouTube video that they actually had to audition. “It was basically a casting call with interviews and then you had to send in a video of yourself dancing,” she said.

That’s not to say the show was exactly scripted. Maddie claimed the producers nudge the cast to squeeze out every last drop of drama. “It’s hard to do a reality show when there’s so much crying and drama. The producers set it up to make us all yell at each other,” the Book of Henry star told USA Today in 2017.”

She continued, “You know how I said that moms do fight? The moms have to fake a fight sometimes … Afterward they just start talking and laugh about it.”

As far as how the actress feels toward her fellow dancers, Maddie only had positive things to say. “All of the girls on the show, they’re my best friends,” Sia’s dance prodigy noted. “I [had] so much fun getting to work with my friends and my teachers and dance.”

However, not every dancer left on a sour note. JoJo is still quite close with Abby and even defended her after Brooke shared a shady post about the choreographer.

“Facebook telling me I have a new friend suggestion,” Brooke documented in a now-deleted TikTok in May while zooming in on Abby’s name. She then flipped the camera around to show herself making an awkward facial expression before shaking her head “no.”

“It’s one thing to just not add her back. It’s another to post it,” JoJo replied to her former costars post, according to TikTokRoom.

Whether or not you love Abby, there’s no denying her dance studio was filled with drama. Keep scrolling to see the biggest scandals through the years!