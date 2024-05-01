While many of the original Dance Moms stars reunited for Dance Moms: The Reunion in May 2024, Nia Sioux was among one of the dancers that opted to skip the reunion. Why did Nia not appear in the Dance Moms reunion special?

Why Did ‘Dance Moms’ Star Nia Sioux Skip 2024 Reunion?

Following speculation regarding Nia’s absence, the reality star set the record state by explaining her decision to skip the reunion in a TikTok video.

“The reason is quite simple. I just didn’t want to do it,” Nia said in a clip shared on April 30, 2024. “Some people think it was because I had sorority stuff, nope, I didn’t. Some people think it’s because I’m in school. I am in school, but it wouldn’t have been an issue. I just didn’t want to do it, and that’s a good enough answer and that’s a good enough reason.”

Despite choosing to not appear on the special, Nia – who is currently a student at UCLA – insisted that she has no hard feelings toward her former costars. “I love the girls, and I’m really happy for them. And I’m really happy that they get to share how they felt and their experiences,” she continued. “But that’s just something that I decided I didn’t want to do. And that’s OK!”

Nia went on to insist that her experience on the show – which ran on Lifetime from 2011 until 2019 – had nothing to do with her decision. “I always say that I’m grateful for it,” she said about Dance Moms. “It’s where I came from. It’s how I got my start. It’s the reason why I have such an amazing life now, truly.”

It seems that none of the other stars had issues with Nia skipping the taping, as former costar Brooke Hyland reacted to the video by commenting, “I love you.”

Meanwhile, Nia’s mother, Dr. Holly Frazier, praised her decision by writing, “Proud mom!!! Always follow your lead!!”

Which ‘Dance Moms’ Stars Participated in the 2024 Reunion?

While Nia opted to skip the reunion, several of the show’s stars reunited for the special including Brooke, Paige Hyland, Chloe Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes and JoJo Siwa.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Which ‘Dance Moms’ Stars Skipped in the 2024 Reunion?

However, Nia wasn’t the only star to skip the taping. Sisters Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler also chose to not participate in the reunion taping, though they have not publicly addressed their decision.

When Does ‘Dance Moms: The Reunion’ Premiere?

Dance Moms: The Reunion premieres on Lifetime May 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.