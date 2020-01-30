Wait a second … could this be the big moment for Bella Thorne and boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo?! The former Disney starlet took to her Instagram feed to share a sweet photo of her man on January 30 … and definitely sparked engagement rumors with her not-so-subtle caption. Needless to say, the whole thing got fans talking quite a bit.

“Big announcement coming soon. I’m so happy,” the 22-year-old captioned a photo of Benjamin, 26, in a dapper suit with a hand on her leg. She even added three engagement ring emojis to hammer home her point, which definitely has us beyond curious for her upcoming declaration. “Boats in Venice,” she added at the end of her caption with three red heart emojis.

Naturally, fans and followers flocked to the comment section in droves to share their thoughts about a possible engagement and send love to the actress. “Wow, you’re engaged?” one fan questioned, adding a heart-eyed emoji. “Congrats!” A few other fans had their capslock on for their comments. “YOU’RE ENGAGED OMG,” one user wrote, while another added, “WHAAAT, I’M SO HAPPY FOR U.” Another follower said what we’re all thinking: “OK, you can’t give me a heart attack like that!”

It would be pretty interesting if these two ended up engaged, TBH. Back in October 2019, Bella sparked breakup rumors by posted a naked selfie to her Instagram. “Done. W. U.,” the caption read, which obviously got fans and followers wondering if she was “done” with the Italian pop star.

But the following day, the blonde heartthrob took to his own social media to share sweet words about his “Baby” — and made it pretty clear things were going extremely well for the couple, despite their difficult schedules.

“Always being on the run and traveling the world takes sacrifices, the biggest one of ‘em is the distance that sets us apart from the people we love the most,” Benjamin wrote on Instagram. “This girl (young woman, that I will always call Baby), is my sunshine on the darkest of days, the one and only person that has complete access to my heart and soul. Your smile lights up everything around you, Bella. I’m so proud of you as an artist, an actress, mogul, singer-songwriter, director, writer, entrepreneur, but especially as a human being. I love you and I miss you. A little more than a week and you are finally in my arms again.”

MEGA

Engaged or not, we’re obsessed with these two cuties.