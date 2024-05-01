Dance Moms star Chloe Lukasiak looks back on the legacy of the show during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style ahead of Dance Moms: The Reunion.

Despite going off the air in 2019, Dance Moms still has a loyal fan base and clips regularly go viral on social media. After acknowledging the show’s popularity, Chloe, 22, tells Life & Style that she didn’t “realize the impact and the reach it had” until she was 16 or 17.

Now that time has passed, Chloe says she’s “not that surprised” that Dance Moms is still popular. “I think what draws a lot of people to it is that they can relate in some way, whether it’s to this character or that character or this situation,” the Pennsylvania native says. “Or they feel really seen because they’ve been in similar situations, even if they don’t dance – just in their own sports or whatever.”

“I think it reaches a large variety of people. They’re tuning in for different reasons, so that makes sense,” she continues, adding that the show has had “ridiculous” storylines. “No wonder people watch. It’s a great way to take your mind off of things.”

While Chloe never watched the show on a regular basis when it was on TV, she says that some of the clips she’s seen go viral are “insane.”

Not only does she note that viewers likely relate to the competitiveness depicted on the show, but she says many of the episodes were “just crazy.” She continues, “Some of the things [the mothers] would say … I’m like, ‘Where did you guys come up with these?’ They’re ridiculous. So the things that I see come up and that are viral again, I’m like, it doesn’t surprise me.”

Chloe got to relive some of the show when she reunited with costars Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes and JoJo Siwa for Dance Moms: The Reunion, which premieres on Wednesday, May 1, on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.

The Pepperdine University graduate says it was “interesting” and “fun” to be in the same room as her former costars, teasing that they look at the highs and lows of their shared experience during the special.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Chloe was among the original cast when the show premiered in 2011, while she remained on Dance Moms until the end of season 4. However, she and her mother, Christi Lukasiak, later returned for season 7.

Following her time on Dance Moms, Chloe took a break from reality TV in order to pursue acting roles and attend college. However, she weighs in on potentially making her reality TV return during her interview with Life & Style.

“I don’t think I’m opposed to it,” she says about her potential future on television. “I don’t know in what nature or what it would look like, but I think I’d be more open to it than I’ve ever been before.”