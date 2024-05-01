Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
FEATURE Inside Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey s Twins Roc and Roe s Milestone 13th Birthday Party

Courtesy of Nick Cannon/Instagram

Inside Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s Twins Roc and Roe’s Milestone 13th Birthday Party

News
May 1, 2024 1:49 pm·
By
Picture

Nick Cannon chose a western-themed birthday party to celebrate his twins he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey turning 13 years old on Tuesday, April 30.

The Masked Singer host shared a series of photos and videos to his Instagram Stories that day, showing how son Moroccan and daughter Monroe had a birthday bash with their closest friends and family.

Deal of the Day Blue Bathing suit 4-7-24

Deal of the Day

This ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal

“Can’t believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!! God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well-balanced humans I have ever witnessed!” Nick, 43, captioned two photos.

mariah carey kids spend holidays in aspen after her split
 Mariah Carey and Kids Spend Holidays in Aspen After Bryan Tanaka Split

“Thank you for teaching how to love every day and thank you for letting me be your dad! I’m going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let’s get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe!! Happy Birthday!!!” he added.

Picture