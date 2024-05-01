Nick Cannon chose a western-themed birthday party to celebrate his twins he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey turning 13 years old on Tuesday, April 30.

The Masked Singer host shared a series of photos and videos to his Instagram Stories that day, showing how son Moroccan and daughter Monroe had a birthday bash with their closest friends and family.

“Can’t believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!! God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well-balanced humans I have ever witnessed!” Nick, 43, captioned two photos.

“Thank you for teaching how to love every day and thank you for letting me be your dad! I’m going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let’s get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe!! Happy Birthday!!!” he added.