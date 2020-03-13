Taking precautions … and making them fun! Singer Mariah Carey took to Twitter and Instagram to share an adorable TikTok video of herself and her kids, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, singing to her hit song “Fantasy” on March 13. Needless to say, the family moment was too cute (and clean).

“Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard,” the 49-year-old legend captioned the video, name-dropping the late rapper from Wu Tang Clan who worked with her on the 1995 track. “Wash your hands! Stay safe!!!” she concluded, adding a red heart emoji.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In this adorable clip, the best-selling artist can be seen soaping up her hands with her 8-year-old twins. “Are you ready? We’ve got 20 seconds,” she told them. “How does it go? You know it?” Seconds later, her kiddos broke into song. “Me and Mariah,” they sang. “Go back like babies and pacifiers!” Mariah came back in with the next line. “Old Dirt Dog’s no liar,” she sang. “How does it go? Hot like fire!”

Clearly, it was really cute to watch the sweet bonding moment between the “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer and her children, whom she shares with ex-husband and Masked Singer host Nick Cannon. The Drumline star and his former flame got married in 2008 after meeting on a music video shoot for her song “Bye Bye” … but by 2016, their divorce was finalized.

That being said, it seems as though the brunette beauty finds her deepest happiness in the children she shares with her ex. Well … them and a bit of chocolate, of course. “When Mariah cheats on her diet it’s usually two things — sweets and champagne,” an insider told Life & Style in January 2019. “She loves little bites of chocolate, chocolate desserts, or good old candy.”

In fact, that’s actually one thing she has in common with Morrocan and Monroe: their love of all things sweet. “Her kids still have a candy room in the house, so she’ll sneak in there late at night if she’s feeling naughty — plain M&M’s are a favorite,” the source gushed. We stan a dessert-loving queen! Leave it to Mariah to keep things ~sweet~.