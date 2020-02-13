Hiding in plain sight. The Masked Singer returned on Super Bowl Sunday, February 2, and fans already have a strong guess for who’s under the Kangaroo mask — and it may be none other than Jordyn Woods.

“Like most of you watching, I’m a survivor,” the Kangaroo said during its clue package on the season premiere. “I recently lost a person who held my family’s heart together. Then, by my own admission, I found myself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.”

When the masked character spoke of her loss, some fans thought that it could be Jordyn, 22, talking about her dad’s death in 2017. The clue package also briefly showed a gramophone, which could allude to his work as a sound engineer.

As for the part about being in the spotlight, she might be talking about the cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian‘s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and how she admitted during an appearance on Red Table Talk that they did, in fact, kiss when he was still with Khloé — the sister of Jordyn’s best friend at the time, Kylie Jenner.

The “Kangaroo” then said she’s ready to bounce back, before adding, “I have to fight for my family and show them that bullies never win.” Jordyn noted after the scandal that her little sister couldn’t go to school and one of her brothers couldn’t work thanks to all the negativity and backlash surrounding her.

The show performer then said they had “never done anything like this before,” suggesting the person behind the mask is not a professional singer. Jordyn is a model and has appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Life of Kylie. She does not have a singing career … but maybe she wants to? After all, she was spotted singing in a recently resurfaced Snapchat video. “I’m not about to lose the chance to realize a dream I’ve always had,” the Kangaroo concluded.

Plus, on the February 12 episode of the reality series, the Kangaroo noted that both herself and guest panelist Leah Remini had once sat at the “same table.” The former Scientologist has also appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk, albeit at a different time than Jordyn did.

People watching the premiere at home lit up Twitter after the Kangaroo performed with suggestions that Jordyn is secretly the masked performer. “Guys does anyone watch Masked Singer [because] I swear the kangaroo is Jordyn Woods,” one person wrote. “And if it is, she has a nice ass voice.” Another person said, “Jordyn Woods is the Kangaroo. I’ll put money on it #TheMaskedSinger.”

Jordyn seems to be the most popular guess for the Kangaroo right now, but fans will just have to stay tuned to see the figure unmasked once and for all.