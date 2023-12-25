mariah carey kids spend holidays in aspen after her split

Mariah Carey is spending quality time with her kids following her split from Bryan Tanaka. The singer is in Aspen for the holidays and posted photos and videos with twins Moroccan and Monroe on Instagram.

“Come on, it’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you,” Mariah, 54, captioned some pictures from her winter getaway, along with music note and snow snowflake emojis. In one shot, she posed in the snow while wearing a festive red coat. The second featured her and the kids bundled up and sitting in a sleigh.

The group also got in on a fun social media video trend while hanging out in front of a Christmas tree. The footage featured the 12 year old twins getting annoyed with their famous mom as she broke out into song, belting out her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The pop star looked ready for the holidays in her Santa inspired jumpsuit, which was red with white trim.

mariahcarey/Instagram

Ahead of the holidays, Mariah was on her Merry Christmas to All! tour. Fans quickly noticed that Bryan, 40, was not in attendance at the holiday shows. When Mariah arrived in Aspen alone for the holidays, suspicions rose even further about a possible split. A source exclusively confirmed to Life & Style on December 22 that the longtime couple had parted ways.

“They had a good run,” the source said of the pair’s relationship, which lasted seven years. “They had a lot of fun together and Bryan was always respectful.”

The split was fueled by Bryan wanting to have children of his own, according to our source. Mariah shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon. The two married in 2008 and separated in 2014. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

“[Mariah and Bryan] parted cordially and plan to remain friends,” our insider added. “But Mariah wants him to find someone special and go after his dreams.”

Bryan and Mariah met in 2006 when he performed as a dancer on her Adventures of Mimi tour. He was working as her backup dancer when they started dating in 2016.

Before the split, Bryan publicly wished Mariah a happy 54th birthday with an Instagram tribute in April. “Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen,” he wrote, referring to the birthday as an anniversary, which is the Grammy winner’s preference. Along with the message, he shared a rare selfie of the two together.