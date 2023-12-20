Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka’s ​seven-year relationship has survived world travel, many holidays and vacations together, and even an early breakup. However, fans are worried the ​longtime couple may have finally ​split after noticing the singer and choreographer have been spending a lot of time apart.

​Did Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Split?

Rumors that the Queen of Christmas and her dancer boyfriend had split began swirling after fans pointed out that Bryan, who is usually seen supporting his girlfriend at her shows, did not attend any of her 13 Merry Christmas One and All! tour dates during its run from mid-November through December 17, 2023.

The couple further fueled breakup rumors after Mariah was photographed shopping in Aspen on December 19 without Bryan, as the duo usually embarks on an annual trip to Aspen around the holidays together.

When Were Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Last Seen Together?

In celebration of the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer’s 54th birthday in March 2023, Bryan posted a photo of him and Mariah captioned, “This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen.” However, it is unclear whether the photo was actually taken on that day.

Mariah, who often makes several Instagram posts per day, hasn’t made one featuring Bryan since last holiday season, when she shared a photo of them together on December 26, 2022, captioned, “Happy Boxing Day! (Every day is a celebration!)”

In addition to their absence of recent pictures together, fans have noticed the lack of social media love for each other includes their photo liking habits.

One fan commented on Bryan’s May 4, 2023, Instagram photo, “Mimi doesn’t acknowledge any of his posts. Why???” While one follower replied to the speculative question with concern of their own — “she used to,” paired with a crying emoji — another shut down the relevance of their social media behavior altogether, writing, in part, “they don’t have to validate each other thru this app.”

When Did Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka ​Start Dating?

The power couple began their professional relationship in 2006, when Bryan was working as a backup dancer for Mariah’s Adventures of Mimi tour, a full decade before they began dating in 2016.

“Something connected with us back in the day and there was just a mutual admiration,” Bryan revealed during a 2016 interview with E! News shortly after the couple made their relationship official. “She saw something in me that I actually didn’t recognize at first, from that it was over. It was set in history that we were gonna be connected somehow, somehow.”

Despite a major hiccup early in their relationship (the couple broke up in April 2017 after only a few months together), they got back together the very next month and seemed stronger than ever.

As their personal relationship grew closer, so did their professional one, as Bryan currently serves as Mariah’s creative director.