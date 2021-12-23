Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Look Like They ‘Belong Together’! See Their Cutest Photos

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have been enjoying a low-key relationship since 2016. The couple initially met way back in 2006 when Bryan was a backup dancer for Mariah’s “Adventures of Mimi” tour. He primarily shares the most moments of their life together, whereas Mariah has previously made it clear she values their privacy.



“I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life,” the “Always Be My Baby” artist told the Associated Press in February 2017. “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

Unfortunately, the two went through a brief split in April 2017, per Us Weekly. The two reportedly called it quits due to apparent jealousy on Bryan’s part over Mariah’s friendship with ex-husband Nick Cannon, according to TMZ. The singer and the comedian remained amicable while coparenting their children, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon.

However, Mariah and Bryan’s separation didn’t last long — the pair reunited and have been going strong ever since. Four years after their temporary breakup, Bryan didn’t hesitate to publicly show his support for Mariah whenever she reached new heights in her career. Upon releasing her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Bryan gushed over Mariah in a touching Instagram tribute.

“The world gets to know you a lot more today,” he captioned an Instagram photo of them together in September 2020. “I’m so grateful to love and support you in all you do. Congratulations, babe! You did it!”

One year later, the “All I Want for Christmas” singer was spotted with the choreographer in Aspen, Colorado, during the holiday season. The two were seen matching in all-black outfits, according to photos obtained by Just Jared. They appeared to be hopping through some boutiques for Christmas gifts.

The Grammy winner even shared a video of their Aspen trip to Instagram but only included her children in it. She and the twins were seen running in the snow and relaxing in a hot tub. In a bold move, the singer was frolicking through the snow barefoot before stepping into the warm water, as she wore a long-sleeved black shirt. Mariah even synced her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to the video.

From 2019 through 2021, Bryan has shared multiple photos of the two enjoying their time together. Whether it’s celebrating the holidays or one of Mariah’s career milestones, the professional backup dancer appears to be a supportive boyfriend in Mariah’s life.

