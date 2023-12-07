Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have been together since 2016, but rumors began swirling in November 2023 that the couple may have called it quits. Fans noticed that Bryan, who has been a mainstay at Mariah’s shows for years, was nowhere to be found when the “Always Be My Baby” singer kicked off her “Merry Christmas One and All” shows on Wednesday night at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino on November 15, 2023. Are Mariah and Bryan still together?

Are Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Still Together?

Bryan’s absence at the show is what sparked the rumors of his and Mariah’s split, but it was her cryptic comments she made to People that had fans really raising their eyebrows.

“I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year—because last year wasn’t the greatest,” the Glitter star told the publication. “I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”

However, neither Mariah or Bryan have addressed their current relationship. Neither Mariah or Bryan immediately responded to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Why Do Fans Think Mariah and Bryan Have Split?

Aside from the comments she made about how her year went, fans of the “We Belong Together” songstress noticed something was different about her during opening night of her Christmas tour. Mariah kicked off the 12th year of her tour in 2023, but audience members felt that Mariah seemed off and a little downtrodden during the opening night of her Christmas performance.

“I don’t think that’s good, she seems to be totally turned off in this, no inner-light and there is def lip-synch,” one fan wrote in response to a clip from the performance.

Raymond Hall / Getty Images

“Every clip I’ve seen she looks like she doesn’t want to be there,” added another.

Someone else responded, “Streets saying Bryan wasn’t at Mariah concert last night and she was looking sad are they really done.”

Fans also noticed that Mariah hasn’t posted any photos of her longtime boyfriend since December 2022.

Mariah and Bryan Previously Split in 2017

If the rumors end up being true, this won’t be the first time Mariah and Bryan have gone their separate ways. The couple first met in 2006, when Bryan worked as a backup dancer on her tour Adventures With Mimi. However, Mariah went on to marry Nick Cannon in 2008 and later give birth to their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

After her 2014 split from Nick, she developed a connection with Bryan. The pair officially began dating in 2016, but it wasn’t long before the couple ended things. Mariah and Bryan split after five months of dating in April 2017 but reunited shortly thereafter.