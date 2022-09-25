Out in the Big Apple! Mariah Carey and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted leaving with her kids, Monroe and Moroccan, for the Global Citizen Music Festival in New York City.

The “Always Be My Baby” artist, 53, was seen flashing a big smile for the cameras as she and the backup dancer, 39, were seen leaving a hotel on Saturday, September 24. Mariah donned a snazzy bronze blazer coat with black sunglasses, whereas Bryan sported an all-black suit.

Mariah’s two children were also spotted leaving the building, as Monroe, 11, and Moroccan, also 11, wore headphones while exiting their hotel. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Two months prior, the whole blended fam was photographed living it up in Capri, Italy, while on vacation in mid-July. Mariah and her daughter had a fun time swimming together in the clear blue ocean, and Bryan later showed he is the perfect gentlemen by helping his girlfriend out of the water.

Previously, Mariah opened up about how her children had such a vast impact on her life during an Apple TV+ special, which aired in September 2020.

“They help to heal me every day,” the Long Island native explained. “Every time we have a moment that feels real and authentic and genuine, it’s them loving me unconditionally … Just by the fact that the children provide me with this actual love, and they are my actual family. I’ve never had a reference for unconditional familial love until now.”

For Bryan’s part, he and Mariah first met during her “Adventures of Mimi” tour in 2006. Ten years later, the duo sparked romance rumors in the fall of 2016 after the “Without You” songstress split with her then-fiancé James Packer in October of that year. By February 2017, Mariah referred to Bryan as her boyfriend for the first time during a conversation with the Associated Press.

“I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life,” the Glitter star noted at the time. “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

Later that year, the pair split, according to Us Weekly. However, they soon reunited and have been going strong ever since. Mariah and Bryan occasionally share sweet photos of each other via their respective Instagram accounts. In September 2020, Bryan gushed about his love after Mariah released her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, that month.

“The world gets to know you a lot more today,” he captioned an Instagram photo of them at the time. “I’m so grateful to love and support you in all you do. Congratulations, babe! You did it!”

By December 2021, it seemed the couple may have been ready to take the next step in their relationship. That month, an insider exclusively told Life & Style Bryan had wanted to propose.

“Bryan has been ring shopping for Mariah and is planning to pop the question,” the source said at the time. “He’s been saving up for over three years to buy the perfect rock.”