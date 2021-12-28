Superstar Mariah Carey should get ready to dedicate her song “Always Be My Baby” to boyfriend Bryan Tanaka soon. The dancer has been ring shopping — and he’s sparing no expense, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Bryan has been ring shopping for Mariah and is planning to pop the question,” the insider says. “He’s been saving for up for over three years to buy the perfect rock.”

The couple first met in 2006 when Bryan, 38, was a backup dancer in Mariah’s “Adventures of Mimi” tour, but their romance wouldn’t start for another 10 years. In January 2016, Mariah, 52, and Australian billionaire James Packer became engaged, but by fall, their relationship began to fizzle as her connection with the dancer heated up. In October 2016, James, 54, and Mariah ended their engagement, and by November, Bryan and Mariah were spotted packing on the PDA in Hawaii.

Shortly after the romantic trip, the couple realized they preferred to keep their relationship more private.

“I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life,” the “It’s Like That” artist told the Associated Press in February 2017. “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

It hasn’t always been easy for the Grammy Award winner and the creative director. The pair briefly split in 2017, according to Us Weekly. They have seemingly worked out their issues and are stronger than ever. Now, it looks like Bryan is more than ready to take the next step with the “We Belong Together” singer.

While the pair tend to stay out of the limelight, the proposal should come as no surprise — Bryan has been swooning over Mariah for years.

“The world gets to know you a lot more today. Witnessing you write, record, and create this masterpiece was magical,” Bryan shared on his Instagram in September 2020, celebrating the release of Mariah’s memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. “You inspire me all the time. I’m so happy for you. I’m so grateful to love and support you in all you do.”

“PS … the audible version of the memoir is absolutely my favorite thing you’ve ever done!” the choreographer added.

More recently, Bryan was there when Santa Claus presented Mariah with a plaque congratulating her for her 1994 song “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” hitting over 1 billion streams on Spotify. Mariah’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, were also there to celebrate.