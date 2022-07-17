Group vacay! Mariah Carey rocked a sexy wetsuit during a rare swim date with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her kids Moroccan and Monroe in Capri, Italy.

The “Always Be My Baby” artist, 53, was spotted wearing her black and red long-sleeved wetsuit getting out of the water with the choreographer, who wore a pair of black swim trunks, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. As the gentleman that he is, Bryan helped his girlfriend out of the water and the couple were even seen holding hands for a moment as they boarded a boat.

Mariah was also spotted swimming next to her daughter, Monroe, 11, in the sea, with the “Without You” singer using a blue noodle float while she swam. She was later seen with her son, Moroccan, 11, on their yacht.

The Long Island native shares her kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Their adorable Italian trip comes nearly three months after she celebrated her twins’ birthday.

“Happy 11th birthday to the two greatest blessings of my life,” Mariah captioned an Instagram carousel post on April 30. “Roc and Roe … Always be my babies! … DEMKIDS!!!! I LOVE YOU FOREVER! Mommy.”

Courtesy of Mariah Carey/Instagram

She also followed up on the birthday tribute with a separate video post, which featured a collage of pictures of them together throughout the children’s childhood years.

“Our love is supernatural,” she captioned the clip at the time.

Mariah once opened up about how her children changed her life for the better during an Apple TV+ special that aired in September 2020.

“They help to heal me every day,” she explained. “Every time we have a moment that feels real and authentic and genuine, it’s them loving me unconditionally … Just by the fact that the children provide me with this actual love, and they are my actual family,” she continued. “I’ve never had a reference for unconditional familial love until now.”

For Bryan’s part, the backup dancer first met the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer during her 2006 “Adventures of Mimi” tour. They later sparked dating rumors in fall 2016 after Mariah ended her nine-month engagement to ex-fiancé James Packer that October. Four months later, she referred to Bryan as her boyfriend for the first time in a February 2017 exchange with the Associated Press.

“I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life,” the Glitter star said. “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

Although the two briefly split later that year, per Us Weekly, the two rekindled their romance and have been inseparable since then. It seems they might be ready to take the next step in the future, as an insider told Life & Style Bryan wanted to propose to Mariah.

“Bryan has been ring shopping for Mariah and is planning to pop the question,” the source said in December 2021. “He’s been saving up for over three years to buy the perfect rock.”