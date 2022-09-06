Keeping the kids amused! Mariah Carey and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, spent Labor Day weekend thrill riding at Cedar Point Amusement Park on Monday, September 5.

The pop diva posted snapshots of the fun-filled day with her tweens, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, who seemingly had a blast. Mariah and the little ones posed for photos in front of roller-coasters during the day and night, while enjoying precious family time.

“Had the best time at @cedarpoint! Never again with the heels though!” she captioned her Instagram post alongside a laughing emoji. Fans were shocked that the “Butterfly” singer spent the day at Cedar Point, and flooded the comment section with their excitement.

“Imagine being on that roller coaster and seeing Mariah… I’d scream Fantasy the whole ride,” one online user wrote, while another commented, “WITH THE HEELS! WHAT A LEGEND.”

The Glitter star can add “Cool Mom” under her lengthy list of titles, as she always shares special moments with Monroe and Moroccan. However, Mariah believes it’s impossible to be one.

“I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t, like, I hate that more than anything,” she told Us Weekly in December 2021. “So, you know, I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a cool mom, like, you just never are.”

From themed movie nights to jet setting on a luxurious vacation, Mariah is sure to make every moment with her kids special. They even have family traditions, especially during the holiday season.

In December 2021, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker shared a Christmas tradition with her fans via Instagram. “So we’re about to do an Aspen tradition that we love to do … we’re going to roll in the snow if we can,” she said in the video as they rolled in the snow before jumping back into the hot tub.

When talking about her relationship with her kids, Mariah revealed that she’s never felt “unconditional love” like the love from her twins, except from her fans.

“They help to heal me every day. Every time we have a moment that feels real and authentic and genuine and it’s them loving me unconditionally,” she told Oprah Winfrey in a September 2020 interview.

“Just by the fact that the children provide me with this actual love and they are my actual family and I’m not worried about them trying to hurt me or do any of the things that happened to me when I was a kid,” she continued. “I’ve never had a reference for unconditional familial love until now.”

Keep scrolling to see Mariah and her twins at Cedar Point Amusement Park!