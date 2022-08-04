Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3.

The “We Belong Together” artist and her beau were all smiles while holding hands as they entered upscale restaurant Mr. Chow, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Mariah looked fabulous in a long-sleeve black minidress with a plunging V-neck and a studded Dolce and Gabbana belt. She completed the casual and chic ensemble by showing off her voluminous natural curls in an updo. Bryan, on the other hand, seemingly wanted to be under the radar by wearing all-black casual attire and a maroon baseball cap.

The choreographer and Mimi have kept their relationship very private, even online. Unless it’s a special occasion or milestone between the pair, they tend not to flaunt each other excessively on their social media accounts. Once in a while, however, Bryan uploads a precious selfie with his powerhouse vocal woman.

Courtesy of Bryan Tanaka/Instagram

“My valentine,” he captioned his 2022 Valentine’s Day tribute to Mariah alongside a sweet photo of the two.

The couple sparked romance rumors in fall 2016 when the Glitter star was newly single after calling off her engagement to ex-fiancé James Packer. Less than a year later, the “Hero” singer referred to the Washington native as her boyfriend during an interview with the Associated Press.

“I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that,” the “All I Want For Christmas” songstress told the publication in February 2017.

Although the pair put a brief pause on their relationship in late 2017, they rekindled their love and have been happy in love ever since and even embarked on family vacations together. Bryan joined Mariah and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, on an Italian getaway in July 2022.

While spending the summer in luxury, the pop diva went for a swim with her lover and kids while still looking fabulous in a wetsuit, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The pair also spend fun nights at home together with the little ones, that they still manage to make just as fabulous as a European vacation. In January 2022, Mariah and Bryan decorated their home while watching the premiere of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, and the creative director really got in the spirit of the event by painting his face like a vampire and rocking a spooky cape and fangs. “Movie nights are festive round here,” he captioned his Instagram post of the family night.