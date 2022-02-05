It’s the season of love! Mariah Carey and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, rang in Valentine’s Day early this year with a simple celebration.

“Hello darlings, Happy Valentine’s [Day],” the “My All” singer, 52, said in a video that she shared via Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 5, to promote the Snapchat challenge of her song “Always Be My Baby.”

After inviting viewers to use Snapchat Spotlight to join the challenge, Mariah was seen sitting down as Bryan, 38, approached her with a small tray of a bottle of champagne, chocolates and two glasses. “Always Be My Baby” was synced to the video as Bryan poured Mariah a glass of bubbly. Toward the end of the clip, the songstress held up her drink to the camera as a toast to the holiday of love.

The two originally met long before they became an item. Bryan performed as one of Mariah’s backup dancers for her 2006 “Adventures of Mimi” tour, per People. The couple first sparked dating rumors in fall 2016 after she ended her nine-month engagement to billionaire businessman James Packer that October.

After four months of keeping her relationship on the down-low, Mariah referred to Bryan as her boyfriend for the first time in February 2017 in an exchange with the Associated Press.

“I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life,” the Glitter actress said. “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

The dancer and the “All I Want for Christmas” crooner briefly split later that year, according to Us Weekly. However, they quickly rekindled their romance and seemed to have been inseparable since then.

While Mariah typically kept her personal life off of social media, Bryan was proud to feature his lady love on Instagram several times.

After releasing her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, in September 2020, the choreographer gave Mariah a sweet shout-out on Instagram.

“The world gets to know you a lot more today,” he gushed in his caption. “Witnessing you write, record, and create this masterpiece was magical. You inspire me all the time. I’m so happy for you. I’m so grateful to love and support you in all you do.”

Not only that, but the duo celebrated their anniversary in April 2021, which Bryan documented on Instagram as well by posting a selfie of them together. Eight months later, Mariah gave fans a rare glimpse into their Colorado trip in December 2021 by uploading a cozy picture of them boarding a plane.

“Aspen bound,” she captioned the moment via Instagram, which Bryan even commented on with a few red heart emojis.