No wonder he always looks so glum! Sources exclusively tell Life & Style that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s second-chance love story is going off script. With Ben, 51, shooting the Accountant sequel in L.A. and J.Lo, 54, pursuing her own career in NYC, the pair, who reunited and wed in 2022 two decades after they broke off their first engagement, is under pressure. “This is the first long stretch they’ve spent apart in a while,” says an insider. “And they’re both dealing with it in different ways.”

While Ben is happy to be busy, continues the insider, the Wedding Planner actress has become increasingly needy. “She wants constant affirmation from him that she’s loved and adored,” notes the insider (the duo have five kids between them). “But she’s not getting much of that now and Ben gets defensive and moody.” Now their pals are saying the cracks are showing. “The honeymoon is definitely over,” adds the source. “The feeling is if they want to stay married, they both need to make some adjustments in their behavior.

Meanwhile, another insider exclusively tells Life & Style that the couple hit a rough patch amid Jenifer’s recent career roadblocks. Not only did her 2024 album, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, and documentary, This Is Me … Now, not live up to expectations, but her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs has also made headlines after he was accused of drug trafficking, rape, sexual misconduct and human trafficking.

“Jennifer’s fall from grace has been coming for a while and it’s really all her fault because she’s the one driving it,” another source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She lives in a world of make-believe and people aren’t buying the act anymore. They’re labeling her a phony and narcissist and someone who’s tone-deaf to the real world around he.”

Meanwhile, Life & Style previously reported that Jennifer has grown frustrated with her husband’s smoking habit. “J. Lo loves Ben, but she’s tired of his nasty cigarettes,” an additional insider exclusively shared with Life & Style in April. “She put up with his smoking at first because it’s his only vice left and she didn’t want to be a nag, but she can’t stand it.”

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

After noting that she “hates cigarette smoke,” the source shared that “she’s smelling it on his clothes.” The insider continued, “While Ben goes outside to smoke now, she’d rather he not smoke at all.”