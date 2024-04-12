Huffing and puffing! Jennifer Lopez wants husband Ben Affleck to kick his smoking habit. A source exclusively tells Life & Style that the singer, 54, has set down some rules for the 51-year-old actor, banning him from lighting up anywhere near her or their home. “J. Lo loves Ben, but she’s tired of his nasty cigarettes,” says the source. “She put up with his smoking at first because it’s his only vice left and she didn’t want to be a nag, but she can’t stand it.”

Ben has quit before, in 2005, with the help of hypnosis, and J. Lo hopes he can find a way to give it up for good this time. “She hates cigarette smoke, and what’s worse, she’s smelling it on his clothes. While Ben goes outside to smoke now, she’d rather he not smoke at all.”

While Jennifer clearly has an issue with Ben’s smoking, it seems that the habit is not the only problem in their relationship. Another insider previously told Life & Style that the Gone Girl actor and close friend Matt Damon have problems with their wives not getting along.

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in 2022 after they called off their first engagement in 2003. Meanwhile, Matt, 53, married wife Luciana Barroso in 2004.

“Matt met Lucy the same year Jennifer and Ben split up the first time,” the insider said in a story published on March 7, adding that Luciana, 47, grew close with Ben over the next 20 years before he reconciled with Jennifer in 2021.

Despite Luciana and Ben’s close bond, Matt’s wife seemingly “grates on [Jennifer’s nerves.” The source added that Jennifer believes “Lucy thinks she’s better than her.”

In light of the apparent feud, both Ben and Matt have been working to get their wives to an amicable place. “It never goes well,” the source said, noting that the longtime friends aren’t ready to give up yet.

“Ben and Matt think it would be great if the four of them could jet to Mexico for a weekend,” the insider continued. “The guys can’t force them but they’re getting awfully tired of this.”

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Meanwhile, a third source told Life & Style that Ben has struggled with his wife’s “endless need for attention.”

“Ben loves J. Lo dearly, and he knew what he was getting into, to an extent,” the source admitted, noting that she shared personal information about their romance in her latest album, This Is Me…Now. “But his fear is that by putting so much of herself out there, J. Lo’s just opening them up to way too much public scrutiny, and that hasn’t helped their relationship historically — far from it.”