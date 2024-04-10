While speaking at Jennifer Garner’s father’s memorial service on March 30, Seraphina Affleck confirmed their new name is Fin Affleck. The middle child of Jen and ex-husband Ben Affleck introduced themself with the updated moniker while speaking at the funeral.

“Hello, my name is Fin Affleck,” the 15-year-old said before reading a Bible verse at their grandfather’s service. The memorial was streamed live on the West Virginia church’s Facebook page and has since been picked up by social media users. Fin wore a suit and tie and had their hair shaved in a buzz cut for the event.

Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 51, who also share daughter Violet Affleck and son Samuel Affleck, have not publicly commented on their teenager’s gender identity. It’s unclear exactly when Fin started going by their new moniker, but they were photographed in February wearing a backpack with the name stitched into the fabric.

Jennifer recently opened up about raising teenagers and seeing her kids grow up. “I’m just watching them in this new phase of life where they’re figuring out who they’re going to be and what they’re going to study,” the actress told People on March 28. “All the time, I’m interested in everything about them.”

She also admitted that she tries to be hands-off when it comes to her kids making their own decisions. “My parents did [that] too, and I’m so amazed by that,” she explained. “I have a really hard time not saying, ‘This is what I see you as,’ and ‘I think you should.’ I really have to sit on my hands.”

Fin has a close bond with their stepsibling Emme Muñiz, who uses gender-neutral pronouns. Emme’s mom, Jennifer Lopez, confirmed this to fans while performing in Los Angeles in 2022. The singer invited Emme, 16, on stage to perform with her and referred to the child with they/them pronouns.

“I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won’t, so this is a very special occasion, because they’re very, very busy and booked and pricey,” Jennifer, 54, shared at the Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala. “They cost me when they come out. They’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you could indulge me.”

Emme then sang Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” with their mom. The pair previously performed together during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

J.Lo and Ben tied the knot in 2022 and have since blended their families. Now, they have a home with five children in their teens and preteens. “It’s a time when they are individuation, and they are challenging everything you say and everything you do and everything you are, and that’s what it is,” Jen admitted in 2023. “And you have to kind of just ride the waves.”