seraphina affleck reveals pink buzz cut while out with emme

Pink hair, don’t care! Just days after debuting a new buzz cut, Seraphina Affleck stepped out with her shaved head dyed pink.

The middle child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner hit up a thrift store with her famous dad and stepsibling Emme Muñiz, whose mother is Jennifer Lopez, on February 10. Her bright pink hair was on full display as the group made their way to the car after their shopping trip.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Seraphina’s new hair during a family bonding day!