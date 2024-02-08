Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s daughter Seraphina Affleck debuted a brand new ​buzz cut on her way to school on Tuesday, February 6.

Seraphina, 15, was seen waiting at a bus stop along with Jennifer, 51. The former couple’s middle child donned cargo jeans and a gray sweatshirt while listening to something on her phone and carrying her school backpack over her shoulders.

The teen has become extremely close with ​Jennifer Lopez‘s child, Emme Muniz, ​whom is also a hair shape shifter. They bonded while Ben, 51, was dating Emme’s mom and they officially became ​a blended family when the couple married in July 2022.

When Jennifer, 54, performed with Emme at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020, the rising star had long brown locks, which ​were put into a tight bun. However, the teenager started moving into edgier styles, getting a shoulder-length cut and ​ dyeing the locks blue in 2022.

These days, Emme rocks a shortly cropped hairstyle that is often hidden under a baseball cap.

Seraphina is the latest child of A-list celebrities to get a buzz cut. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, had her blonde locks shaved off into a ​buzz cut in late January 2023. The 17-year-old loved the edgy look, as she continued to wear her hair in the style throughout the year.

Ben and Jennifer don’t tend to discuss Seraphina in interviews as much as they do with sister Violet, 18, and have seemed to keep her life more private than her elder sibling. The former couple also share a son, Samuel, 11.

Jen opened up about a bonding activity she and Seraphina shared while promoting her Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me in April 2023.

“I am close with and have amazing teenagers,” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight. She revealed that she and Seraphina both read Laura Dave‘s novel on which the show was based.

“I read the book with my middle child and … bedtime went out the window until it was finished,” Jennifer recalled. “We were compelled to keep reading. It’s so propulsive, the read, because the stakes could not be higher. They are turned on a dime again and again and again. And in the middle of it is this very tender love story between a woman and her stepdaughter, and kind of the idea of becoming a parent.”

The 13 Going on 30 star opened up about the differences in her daughters in rare comments during a January appearance on Dr. Aliza Pressman‘s podcast, “Raising Good Humans.”

Jennifer asked Violet and Seraphina to write down their goals for 2024 and the results surprised her. “It was interesting thinking about temperament. Their personal mission statements and value statements were as if they had never met,” Jennifer explained.