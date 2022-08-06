J. Lo’s Child Emme Muniz Has Changed Their Hair Through the Years: Photos of Hairstyle Transformations

Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz have made headlines for being the dynamic duo that they are, whether they’re performing on stage together or simply running errands in town. However, the teenager has particularly won fans’ hearts for their unique fashion tastes, vocal talent and super cool hair transformations!

After performing at the 2020 Super Bowl with the “Jenny From the Block” artist, J. Lo fans quickly learned how much of a natural Emme is when it comes to their stage presence. While singing a rendition of their mother’s hit “Let’s Get Loud,” Emme rocked a white dress and showed off their natural brunette hair color, tying it back in a bun.

More than one year later, the teen — whom Jennifer shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony in addition to son Max — started rocking a brand-new and striking blue hair color while out and about with the Selena actress.

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2021, adding, “They enjoy nights in practicing makeup techniques together.”

Despite Emme and Jennifer’s “varying tastes in fashion” the mama and teen love to shop together in California.

“They visit vintage stores on Melrose and in Santa Monica,” the source said, adding that Emme has even “picked out some ‘cool’ clothes” for the “On My Way” artist.

After rocking the aqua blue style, Emme was spotted donning a unique black color with red highlights throughout 2022. It was during this period when the talented youngster showed off their “edgier” style, as opposed to their “glam” mom, the insider explained. However, the two still enjoy spending time together apart from shopping.

“Emme has inherited their mom J. Lo’s creative flair,” the insider continued. “They love writing music, singing and dancing. On the weekends, the two of them can often found at the kitchen table penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”

In June 2022, Jennifer surprised fans by bringing their child out to sing a sweet rendition of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” for which Emme rocked a pink T-shirt, matching shorts black knee-high socks and a black baseball cap, whereas J. Lo slayed in a mint green fuzzy ensemble. Fans noticed that Emme changed their hair color again slightly by getting rid of the red hair highlights and rocking a neutral black color.

