Even celebs visit the happiest place on earth! Jennifer Garner brought her youngest daughter, Seraphina Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz to Disneyland over the holiday weekend.

The trio was spotted hanging out with a few other pals while enjoying various rides in the Anaheim, California, theme park, including the Alice in Wonderland attraction and Peter Pan’s Flight, on Sunday, May 28. Emme, 15, and their stepsister Seraphina, 14, were seen having the time of their lives on one roller-coaster, smiling and screaming during the thrill ride.

In another snapshot, the gang got to chill out on the family-friendly Alice in Wonderland caterpillar attraction, where even Jennifer, 51, was seen sitting next to a friend. The whole group even took a moment to capture a photo-op while waiting to get on another ride.

Just hours earlier, J. Lo, 53, was spotted bringing Emme to the 13 Going on 30 actress’ home before the group visited the theme park.

The Affleck and Muñiz kids have spent time with each other’s parents ever since J. Lo and husband Ben Affleck officially tied the knot in July 2022. Since the two parents have made it a point to prioritize their blended family, it appears that Jennifer is on the same page with the duo.

Jennifer and Ben, 50, were married from 2005 until they split in 2015, finalizing their divorce in 2018. In addition to Seraphina, the former couple also share daughter Violet and son Samuel. For J. Lo’s part, the Mother actress shares twins Emme and Max Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As for Jennifer, she moved on with boyfriend John Miller, whom she’s been dating since 2018.

The Peppermint actress and the Argo director are among Hollywood’s most amicable exes. They’ve been photographed in recent years meeting up while managing coparenting duties.

Just one month before her Disneyland excursion with her daughter and J. Lo’s teen, Jennifer was also spotted at a school pickup with her ex-husband and the “On the Floor” songstress.

Previously, a source exclusively told In Touch that the friendly blended family vibes became an easygoing thing for Jennifer, Ben and J. Lo.

“It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow,” the insider said. “And Jen has nothing against J. Lo. Samuel has spent the most time with J. Lo, and he thinks she’s cool.”

