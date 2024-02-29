Jennifer Lopez is still basking in the success of her album This Is Me … Now. However, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, banned the music from her household.

“Jen thinks the whole thing is just cringe,” the insider says of the Yes Day star, 51. “The kids don’t need to hear about Ben ‘climbing on top’ of their stepmom and their ‘bodies aligning.’ It’s embarrassing.”

Jen shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, with the Air actor, 51. The pair tied the knot in 2005, one year after Ben and J. Lo ended their first engagement. The 13 Going on 30 star and Ben split in 2015 and finalized their divorce three years later. The “Jenny From the Block” singer and Flash star rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married the following year.

The collection of the 13 raunchy-lyric songs is also kind of hurtful. “Basically, this album is telling the world that the original Bennifer was meant to be,” notes the insider. “On one track, Ben even utters, ‘I love you, I always have,’ which Jen took as a bit of a slap in the face. It’s tough to hear.”

J. Lo, 54, complimented her new album with the Amazon Prime documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told – a $20 million project she fronted herself.

“I wanted to make a record in a way I hadn’t done for a long time. I never thought I’d get a second chance at this love. I’d like to capture this moment in time because I feel it’s even more incredible than the first time,” the Monster In Law actress told USA TODAY on February 5. “What I want to say with this album is that true love does exist and some things are forever. They may not take a straight road, but they don’t leave you. I made the most honest, true music I’ve ever done … So I sat with Dave and said, ‘I want to do a mini-movie-musical, but also not just videos. I want to do something new and different.”

While J. Lo’s new project may have hit a nerve with Jen, the women have come together to amicably coparent their kids. The “Can’t Get Enough” singer shares twins Emme and Max Muniz with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Emma has created a strong bond with stepsibling Seraphina and they tag along with Jen for fun outings. In fact, the Once Upon a Farm cofounder took the pair and Seraphina’s other friends to Disneyland in May 2023 and it looked like they had a magical time.

The following month, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the women have a “pleasant” coparenting schedule and understanding.

“Jen and J. Lo have more in common than they’d probably like to acknowledge. They’re both career-driven artists and protective moms whose children come first,” the source admitted in June 2023. “They don’t want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them. Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond.”