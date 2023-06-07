One big blended family. Despite rumored tension between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, the two have found a “pleasant” coparenting balance as their children have become “inseparable.”

“Jen and J. Lo have more in common than they’d probably like to acknowledge,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style about the ladies’ relationship. “They’re both career-driven artists and protective moms whose children come first. They don’t want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them. Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond.”

The source goes on to say that the Shotgun Wedding star, 53, and the 13 Going on 30 actress, 51, “made peace for [Ben], too.”

“Jen likes who Ben has become with J. Lo; he’s stepped up to the plate in many ways,” the insider continues. “They had a very pleasant chat when J. Lo dropped Emme off at Jen’s house … They are getting along, which makes Ben really happy.”

The mother of three – who shares daughters Seraphina and Violet, as well as son Samuel with the Armageddon star – was recently spotted at Disneyland with Seraphina, 14, and J. Lo’s child Emme. The trio were seen enjoying rides and posing for photos during their May 28 visit.

According to the source, Jennifer and the Wedding Planner actress – who shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony – had to overcome their differences to get to where they are today.

“When [Jennifer would] see her kids photographed out in public with J. Lo, their dad and stepsiblings, Jen thought it felt calculated,” the insider says. “Jen values her privacy a lot more than J. Lo.”

Bennifer rekindled their romance in April 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their wedding. Their relationship seemingly picked up where they left off, and they quickly got engaged before tying the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022.

“They love Ben,” the “On The Floor” artist said of her children during a May 3 episode of Today. “He’s a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us.”

She added, “He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”