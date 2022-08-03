Jennifer Garner has a distinct style. One could call it cozy and chic while Gen Z would describe her look as “coastal grandma” when she’s dressed up during her normal day-to-day life. Although she hasn’t been gracing the red carpet as much as she did in the ‘00s, the 13 Going on 30 star wore some of the most classic braless outfits over the years.

The actress transformed into a modern and sexy Audrey Hepburn at the 2003 Golden Globe awards when she graced the red carpet in a black floor-length Ralph Lauren Collection gown. The stunning silk dress had a plunging V-neck and back that she paired with choker-style white pearls. Jennifer was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Drama Series that year for her role in Alias but sadly lost to Edie Falco from The Sopranos.

In 2005, the Hollywood starlet welcomed her first child, Violet Anne, the same year she tied the knot with now ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The former A-list couple grew their family in 2009 when Seraphina Rose Elizabeth was born, just three years before they welcomed their son, Samuel. The pair divorced in 2018.

After becoming a mom of three, Jennifer dedicated her life to being a full-time mother, which completely transformed her style. “You see pictures and you see this harried woman in jeans and sneakers, running around and just lucky if I get a shower, but it’s pretty much the same as every other mom out there,” the Golden Globe award winner told The Stir in 2010.

“You know, I can’t dress up every day, it’s just not in my nature. Even if I own the clothes, which by the way I do, I look at them and think ‘I can’t be a mom in those clothes,’ they just don’t suit me,” she continued.

While she was realistic about not being able to get glammed up every day while raising the little ones and taking them to school and after-school activities, the Yes Day actress still got dolled up to remind herself that she is a baddie.

“I do think that it’s important for yourself every now and then to put on some makeup, blow out your hair, and get dressed up just for the heck of it and walk around as a reminder that you’re as beautiful to yourself as you are to your kids,” she continued.

Jennifer attended the Adam Project film premiere in February 2022 alongside her costars Zoe Saldaña, Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo, while still looking modest in a sleek braless look. The Once Upon a Farm cofounder arrived at the event in a black halter gown that had a low, open back, exposing a little side boob action while exposing her legs with a high slit.

