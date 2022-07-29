Jennifer Garner looks incredible at 50 years old, with an incredibly smooth and wrinkle-free face. But she’s advising that “caution” be used when it comes to facial injections.

The actress was asked by Harper’s Bazaar what beauty advice has stuck with her that she’d give her teenage daughters, Violet Affleck, 16, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. “My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face,” Jennifer responded.

The 13 Going on 30 star also added, “Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face,” as younger people are turning to Botox and fillers to prevent wrinkles.

Jen went on to give the sage advice, “Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” adding, “We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

Fortunately, the Peppermint star is confident with her own beauty routine. “My hair philosophy is the same way as how I approach makeup, which is that if you take care of your skin and hair, then you should feel good without adding anything major,” she explained. “As I get older, I probably need more mascara or to give my roots a little help, but I don’t have to do that, because I know that my skin and hair are as strong as ever.”

Jennifer has been vocal in the past about wanting to “normalize” looking “low key” when it comes to makeup. “We can almost all wear less than we think because, to me, I don’t want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that’s how I look,” she told Today in December 2021.

“I want to look normal, and I want to normalize looking normal. I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I’m dressed up, I like that my kids are like, ‘Woo, look at my mom!'” Jen added.