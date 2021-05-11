Celebrities Who Admit They’ve Had Work Done Over the Years — Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and More

When it comes to the Hollywood elite, plenty of your favorite stars — including Chrissy Teigen and Kylie Jenner — are proud to admit they’ve had plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures like Botox and fillers.

In 2015, the longtime E! personality opened up about her journey with lips fillers. “It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do,” Kylie explained during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”

In a similar fashion, Chrissy revealed she was getting her breast implants removed. “I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years, but I’m just over it,” the Cravings author captioned a May 2020 Instagram post. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So, don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs; they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place: a dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

With A-listers being so forthcoming about going under the knife, it’s seemingly created less societal stigma surrounding plastic surgery. Speaking exclusively with Life & Style, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe detailed the top three procedures of 2020 — one of which was breast implant removal.

“A growing trend in the industry is women opting to remove their implants either altogether or trading them in for smaller implants due to the concern over potential side effects some breast implants can have, such as Breast Implant Illness (BII) or cancer,” the New York City-based doctor said.

“Breast Implant Illness can refer to a wide variety of symptoms women with breast implants can experience as a result of having them, such as headaches, depression, chronic pain, brain fog, chest pain and much more,” Dr. Rowe continued. “Additionally, there’s a major societal shift where women are valuing a more natural-looking body shape and are choosing to get their implants removed or swapped out for smaller ones purely for aesthetic purposes.”

