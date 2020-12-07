It’s been years since Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi rocked the bouffant hair that made her famous. Over the years, she has undergone a drastic transformation, getting plastic surgery that ranges from lip fillers to breast implants. But if you feel like judging the mom of three for her choices — sorry, she has no time for haters.

“I honestly don’t care what people say about me because they don’t know me,” she told Too Fab in 2015. “I always say I’m not living for them, I’m living for myself. People talk, that’s just our nature. People are assholes, so you just gotta deal with it.”

If you’ve been following Snooki on social media, then you probably already know she’s the queen of clapbacks. When someone criticized the reality star’s physical appearance, the MTV star had the best response.

“Snooki looks like the Jigsaw dude,” someone commented on Instagram in March 2020, referring to the puppet from the Saw movie franchise. The reality star replied, “I’m honored.”

It’s evident Snooki is super confident. She always owns up to everything and has no problem being open with her fans. In 2016, she shared footage of herself getting lip and face injections on Snapchat. “Today, I’m getting needles in my face,” the businesswoman said at the time. “Getting my first Botox in my forehead, and I’m doing a little plump in my lips, too.”

Despite feeling overwhelmed at times, Nicole always prioritizes self-care to feel good about herself. That’s one of the reasons she believes going under the knife is ideal for her. “Moms get stressed. You can see it on our faces sometimes. Sometimes makeup can’t even cover it. So you gotta do what you gotta do,” she told Too Fab in 2016.

Her face isn’t the only thing she’s altered. That same year, Snooki revealed she got breast implants. “I know in previously interviews, I told everyone I wanted to wait to have my boobs done until after I had kids, but I could be 50 by then,” she revealed on Instagram at the time. “I’m in my prime right now. I’m gonna be 29, and I want to be as hot as I can!”

