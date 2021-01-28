Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock; Shutterstock; Courtesy Jenni Farley/Instagram

Ever since Jersey Shore debuted in 2009, Jenni “JWoww” Farley has been an open book — and her journey with cosmetic surgery is no exception to her candidness.

The reality star underwent her first breast augmentation at 18 years old. Ten years later, she enhanced her chest again following the birth of her daughter, Meilani, with former husband Roger Mathews. She was previously inspired by her “girl crush” Carmen Electra.

“She had the most amazing boobs I had ever seen and I had to get them,” she recalled on her blog in 2018. “But 10 years later and with the birth of my angel baby Meilani, they had changed a bit, especially with breast-feeding. I wanted them really badly and [my husband] Roger was kind of like, ‘If you have to, go do it.’ He loves me just the way I am, but he’s not complaining about the upgrade now.”

The New York native, who also shares son Greyson with Mathews, chose to keep her F-cup size and swapped out her old implants with new ones. “They are so amazing right now and still have a soft, natural look to them thanks to my amazing doctor. I’ll get another one in a few years after I have my next baby,” she added.

Farley once said that she wouldn’t be opposed to undergoing more work in the future. “I’m always the one that says, ‘Do it for the right reasons. Do it because it’s like truly what you want to make yourself happy,’” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “I’m 31 years old. I’m not getting any younger. I’m going to do the non-invasive surgeries and things like that to stay youthful, so I don’t — when I’m like 50, 60, 70 — have to do the more dramatic ones.”

She added, “I love the way I look and am totally honest and open with it. I do not want a saggy face in 30 years!”

While Farley has been open about undergoing cosmetic procedures in the past, she explained to the news outlet that her weight and tan often “fluctuates.” Back in 2014, the Rules According to JWOWW author also addressed how her body changed after welcoming her first child.

“I think I lost almost all of the baby weight, but I’m kind of flabby. S–t is jiggling that should not be jiggling,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I’m trying to eat really, really healthy, no GMO, nothing that’s not organic, no preservatives and that really helps just shred the weight.”

Scroll down to see Farley’s ever-evolving look over the years.