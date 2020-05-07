In with the family! Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello wrote the sweetest message to the Jersey Shore star’s son, Greyson, for his fourth birthday.

“Greyson had the best day ever for his birthday yesterday,” the 25-year-old began on May 6 with a slew of Instagram photos from the big day. Zack noted the toddler did about “a hundred laps” running around their backyard. “Loved seeing him smile the whole day, even when he was exhausted and still racing us through the bounce houses,” the wrestler gushed while praising Jenni, 34, for picking out the “perfect” Hulk-themed cake.

Courtesy Zack Clayton/Instagram

“Love this,” the MTV starlet commented on her beau’s meaningful post with four pink heart emoji. Although Greyson couldn’t have a big guest list this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like his mom made sure he felt extra special. The Snooki and JWoww star shares Greyson and 5-year-old daughter, Meilani, with ex-husband Roger Mathews.

Zack and Jenni seem to be in a great place while quarantining together, but that doesn’t stop the stud from poking a little fun at the brunette beauty from time to time. “Big things over here … Put makeup on and showered,” Jenni captioned a glowing selfie on April 23. She looked stunning, but her boyfriend couldn’t help but call her out for one important detail. “My babe, You are beautiful, gorgeous and amazing, but you didn’t shower,” he responded. Luckily, she was able to laugh it off. “LMAO and you blew up my spot,” Jenni quipped.

Instagram

Although they seem loved-up at the moment, the pair have gone through a few rough patches during the course of their relationship. They briefly split in October 2019 after an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showed Zack being inappropriate with costar Angelina Pivarnick on camera.

Courtesy of Zack Carpinello/Instagram

They were able to work things out and even Jenni’s ex-hubby was supportive of her reconciliation with Zack. “I want peace with my ex-wife for my kids and if there is turmoil in her life and in her household, it’s just not a good thing for our children, so I wish nothing but the best for her,” Roger, 44, told Us Weekly at the time. “I wish them all well and I hope Jenni and Zack can work through their issues if they deem it worth saving.”

It’s great to see Jenni and Zack having fun together!