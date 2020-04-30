So thoughtful! Jenni “JWoww” Farley took to Instagram on Thursday, April 30, to show off the sweet gift her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, gave her during quarantine.

“When you become a teacher, therapist, chef [and] referee overnight, you need a book to keep it together LOL,” the 34-year-old Jersey Shore star captioned a photo of a planner with the words “Organized Chaos” on the cover. “Thank you, @zackcarpinello.”

Zack then reposted the same photo and added, “It’s perfect.” It really is! The gift is especially useful because Jenni has two children, whom she shares with ex Roger Matthews, so we’re sure life has been hectic for the brunette beauty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When the 25-year-old isn’t spoiling his lady, he’s most likely poking fun at her. On April 23, JWoww shared a cute selfie and jokingly bragged about showering in the caption. Zack, who seems to know her pretty well, hilariously called her out for her little white lie.

“Big things over here … Put makeup on and showered,” Jenni wrote. Her beau replied in a comment, “My babe. You are beautiful, gorgeous and amazing, but you didn’t shower.” It’s a good thing the reality star has a great sense of humor! “LMAO and you blew up my spot,” she responded to him.

Jenni and Zack briefly broke up in October 2019 after an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired showing Zack being inappropriate with costar Angelina Pivarnick. However, they were able to work things out and got back together. Since then, they seem to be in a much better place.

Zack is now well-aware of how great Jenni is. For her birthday in February, he gushed about her in an Instagram post. “You are amazing in so many ways,” he wrote at the time. “Because you are a great mother. Because of your passion for what you believe in. Because we are always honest with each other. Because you laugh so much more than others see. Because we share so many of the same qualities.” Good for them!

