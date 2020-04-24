Sometimes significant others do know you best! Jenni “JWoww” Farley took to Instagram on Thursday, April 23, to share a stunning selfie in which she claimed she showered when suddenly her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, called her out for lying.

“Big things over here … Put makeup on and showered,” the Jersey Shore alum captioned the photo. Zack, 25, then replied, “My babe. You are beautiful, gorgeous and amazing, but you didn’t shower.” LOL.

Instagram

Luckily, the 34-year-old laughed it off. “LMAO and you blew up my spot,” she replied. On the other hand, fans focused on how amazing JWoww looks. “Beautiful as always,” wrote one person. “Super cute,” commented another. “So pretty,” replied a third.

JWoww seems to be glowing these days, and maybe her relationship with Zack has something to do with it. The pair have gone through their fair shares of ups and downs but seem to be in a better place now.

For Jenni’s birthday in February, Zack gushed about his lady, proving they’re going strong. “You are amazing in so many ways,” he captioned a series of Insta photos at the time. “Because you are a great mother. Because of your passion for what you believe in. Because we are always honest with each other. Because you laugh so much more than others see. Because we share so many of the same qualities.”

“Because you know your value,” the reality star’s beau continued. “Because you are authentic. Because integrity means a lot to you.”

Zack also got candid about their relationship. “We are so special together,” he added. “Because we grow together every day. Because you are my best friend. Because our love is incredible. I love you more than anything.”

Clearly, the two have come a long way since their brief split in October 2019. At the time, an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired where Zack was seen being inappropriate with Angelina Pivarnick, which seemingly sparked their split. However, Jenni was still keen on defending her relationship.

“Again, you saw a glimpse in my relationship on TV when we were 6 weeks in and you haven’t really seen it since,” JWoww wrote about their breakup. “I would never accept anything but greatness by my side and that’s what 24 proved … to be everything I needed when I thought I didn’t need anyone.”

We’re glad they’re doing OK!