Renowned actress Anna Faris has changed so much since her Scary Movie days. The films became her claim to fame, but she went on to have a storied comedy career with tons of movies and TV shows under her belt. With her fame came plastic surgery speculation from fans.

The House Bunny actress is actually very candid about the work she had done, particularly about her 2008 boob job. Though the actress felt incredibly insecure about her smaller breasts, going under the knife was more about getting a fresh start.

“I was like, ‘I’m turning 30,’” she previously revealed on the “What’s the Tee” podcast in January 2017. “I wanted to make a change. So, I got my boobs done.” She was even willing to share that she opted for a “jelly” implant that wasn’t FDA approved at the time.

“That’s what all the Hollywood actresses do, get the experimental ones,” she quipped. “Because what the f—k, we’re all going to die early!”

In 2018, the “Unqualified” podcast host opened up again about her breast augmentation during an interview with Women’s Health. “I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce [from first husband Ben Indra], I had just finished House Bunny and I’d sold another movie. All of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done,” she explained at the time. “It was f—king awesome.”

“I never, ever thought I’d do something like that,” she continued. “I always thought plastic surgery was caving in to ‘the man,’ you know? But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini. What would that feel like? I’m still floored that I did it.”

The “Peepkins” podcast host’s career has spanned two decades and she has no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of how Anna’s transformation over the years.

