Famous for her hit single “Exes and Ohs,” Elle King has had a Grammy-worthy music career so far, partially thanks to her parents London King and Rob Schneider.

Born Tanner Elle Schneider, Elle saw her parents divorce pretty quickly after she was born in 1989. If Rob’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he was a Saturday Night Live cast member throughout the 1990s. The musician’s mother, London King, lives a more low-key life as a former model and actress.

The “America’s Sweetheart” artist didn’t grow up with her biological father beside herself. Elle later opened up about her newfound relationship with Rob. “My whole childhood, my dad was a workaholic,” Elle told People in October 2018. “We both have grown up a lot. And you realize what’s important.”

Rob went on to have more children, Miranda and Madeleine, with wife Patricia Azarcoya Arce, and Elle wanted to develop a strong bond with her half-sisters. “I wanted my sisters to have good memories of me from their childhood when they grew,” the “Shame” singer explained. “Family really is so important. So through that, me just kind of showing up and trying to be good for them, really made it easy because there were no bad motives … I love him.”

Keep reading to find out more about Elle King’s parents.

London King Acted in Supporting Film Roles

While she modeled for various brands, London is better known for her film roles. The mother starred in supporting roles in A Better Way to Die as Cheryl, Raw Fish as Jade and The Calling as Ruby Jenkins, according to IMDb.

After her divorce from Rob in 1990, London married Justin Tesa in 2000, whom Elle grew up with during her adolescence.

London now lives in New York City, working as a doula, per her Instagram bio.

Rob Schneider Worked for ‘SNL’ Since 1988

Right before his daughter was born, Rob worked as a writer on the hit show since 1988. By 1990, the actor became a regular cast member through 1994. His most famous roles include “Tiny Elvis” and the recurring office character Richard Laymer.

The actor worked with some of the most well-known comedians during his time on SNL, such as Adam Sandler, Chris Farley and Chris Rock.

After leaving SNL, Rob appeared in countless film roles. Most audiences recognized him in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992, as Cedric the “bellman” from the movie’s Plaza Hotel. Throughout the 2000s, Rob landed multiple supporting roles in comedy films with his former SNL costar Adam such as 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard and Grown Ups.

Although Elle didn’t grow up with her biological father next to herself, she starred in his 1999 film Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, making a cameo as “Cookie Girl” in a cast full of other famous faces, such as future comedian Amy Poehler.