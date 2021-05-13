See Where Your Favorite Pop Stars From the Late ’90s and Early 2000s Are Today!

Alright, millennials, it’s time to dig up your Hit Clips and get ready for some nostalgia! The late ’90s and early 2000s were a historic time in pop music and some of your favorite artists — including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Christina Milian, Rihanna and more — are still in the spotlight today.

While many of these singers still make music, others have branched out into acting, fashion, business and beyond. Take Rihanna, for example. The Saint Michael, Barbados, native, who released her first album, Music of the Sun, in 2005, hasn’t dropped a new record since Anti in 2016!

Instead, Rihanna is focused on growing her empire, which includes Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty and Fenty Skin. Moreover, in 2019, she launched the Fenty fashion house in partnership with luxury good company LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton). As impressive as Rihanna’s resumé is, fans are still itching for new music! Thankfully, she hasn’t said goodbye to her singing career forever.

“You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy? I just want to have fun with music,” Rihanna said during an October 2020 interview with The Associated Press. “Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet.”

Of course, Rihanna is hardly the first artist to take a hiatus. In fact, Jessica Simpson didn’t release any new music for 10 years! The former reality TV star dropped her holiday album, Happy Christmas, in 2010 before going ~radio silent~.

However, in February 2020, Jessica released six new songs in conjunction with her memoir, Open Book. “The music is actually everything that inspired me to get sober and write the book,” the mother of three told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Because I realized when I was going down into my studio, even though I was in the comfort of my house, I had to drink to numb the pain that I was about to experience to write.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see then vs. now photos of your favorite pop stars from the late ’90s and early 2000s.