Proud mama! Pregnant country star Elle King flaunted her baby bump during the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, before opening the show with Miranda Lambert. The country singer is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Dan Tooker.

Elle King/Instagram

“Me [and] this baby are ready to open the [ACM Awards] on [CBS] at the Grand Ole [Opry]! With my main squeeze [Miranda Lambert] (she’s drinkin’ [for] 2 cuz I’m pregnant). Good luck to all nominees!” the “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer, 31, wrote via Instagram while showing off her black sequined jumpsuit, which put her growing bump on full display.

The “America’s Sweetheart” artist announced her pregnancy in March. Their big news comes after the couple struggled with infertility and previously suffered two miscarriages.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“This is something that I have not only wanted since I could remember, but it’s something that I have struggled with for a really long time,” Elle told People after announcing her pregnancy. “Every single day of this pregnancy is such a miracle.”

Elle gushed over her pregnancy following ACM rehearsals on April 18. “My fiancé and I are really, really excited and my family’s excited,” the “Good Thing Gone” songstress told People. “This is going to be the first grandbaby for my dad and one of many for my mom, so we just can’t wait. I feel like I’ve done a lot of things that I shouldn’t have done in my life and this feels like something that I should do.”

