The ACM Awards Are on Tonight! Find Out Where and How to Watch Country Music’s Biggest Night

Get your cowboy boots on, y’all — the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards are tonight! With all the industry’s top artists walking the red carpet — and taking the stage — it’s guaranteed to be a big night for country music.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will serve as the ACMs hosts this year. But that’s not the only reason to look forward to Sunday’s show. As usual, all the hottest names in country music will take the stage to perform the biggest hits of the last year, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So, just how will they pull off the ceremony? Keep scrolling for details!

What time are the ACM Awards?

Tune into the ACMs tonight starting at 8 p.m. EST. Since the show is live, the ACM Awards will be delayed for viewers on the Pacific coast.

What channel are the ACM Awards on?

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards can be watched on the CBS network (check your local listings) and Paramount+. Plans for that service start at $5 per month, though special offers are available now for new users.

Where are the ACM Awards?

This year, your favorite country artists — Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, just to name a few — are headed to Nashville for the biggest night in country music. The ACMs will be broadcast from three different locations in Music City — the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Who is performing at the ACM Awards this year?

Only all your favorite artists! Here’s the list of stars set to take the stage: Mickey Guyton, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, The War and Treaty, CeCe Winans, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young.

Unfortunately, Luke Bryan will not be in the lineup after he revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. “I tested positive for COVID, but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon,” the crooner tweeted on April 12. Lady A is reportedly filling in.

Where can I stream the ACM Awards?

Why watch television when you can stream the awards show live? The show will be available for free streaming on CBS. Viewers, however, will need to make a CBS account. The awards show is streamable among all different kinds of devices — Apple TV, iPhone, Google Chromecast, Android, FireTV, Roku and iPad, just to name a few. Additionally, several live TV streaming services offer CBS, including Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV.

How are the ACM Awards decided?

Members of the Academy of Country Music each submit one nomination in several categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, New Male Vocalist of the Year, New Female Vocalist of the Year, New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year, Album of the Year, Single Record of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year. Members of the Academy consist of “industry professionals.”

After the nomination round, members of the Academy cast two votes in each of the aforementioned categories. The voting continues in a second and then third round until the final three nominees have been determined by votes. Members then cast one vote in each category, the nom with the most votes is the winner of the category.