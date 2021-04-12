Country superstar Luke Bryan has tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live American Idol show,” the judge tweeted on Monday, April 12. “I tested positive for COVID, but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

According to the CDC, a 10-day quarantine period is required after testing positive for coronavirus. As a result, Luke, 44, will likely miss the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 18. The “One Margarita” singer is nominated for Album of the Year for Born Here Live Here Die Here and Entertainer of the Year.

Additionally, Luke was slated to perform at the big event. As it stands, the Georgia native has yet to comment whether or not he’ll make a virtual appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

While Luke will definitely be missed on American Idol, ABC is doing their best to make up for it! Original judge Paula Abdul will be returning as a guest star. “The secret’s out … I’m beyond excited to make my return to the judge’s desk on American Idol TONIGHT,” Paula, 58, tweeted on Monday, April 12.

The “Straight Up” artist was a judge on American Idol from 2002 to 2009. At the time, the series aired on FOX. This will be Paula’s first appearance since the hit singing competition moved to ABC in 2018.

Of course, Luke will be back fulfilling his role as soon as he’s cleared! However, filming American Idol amid the coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for him and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie since day one.

“The interesting thing is just trying to navigate all of the new rules of COVID-19,” Luke told People in February 2021. “One tricky thing is a lot of times during the audition process, contestants will get very, very emotional and it will be an emotional situation for them. The fact that me and Lionel and Katy can’t walk out there and do the human element — hug and show support and love, is very, very tough.”

Be sure to tune into American Idol on ABC on Sundays and Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and don’t forget to watch the 2021 American Country Music Awards on CBS on Sunday, April 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.